The Long Island Sharks (1-7) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

LIU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

LIU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Sharks' 55.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 61.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.1 points.
  • The Hokies put up 78 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.1 the Sharks give up.
  • When Virginia Tech scores more than 71.1 points, it is 4-1.
  • When LIU allows fewer than 78 points, it is 1-3.
  • The Hokies shoot 48% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Sharks concede defensively.

LIU Leaders

  • Ashley Austin: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
  • Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Amaya Dowdy: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 64.9 FG%
  • Nigeria Harkless: 7.6 PTS, 42 FG%
  • Mariah Elohim: 8.8 PTS, 27.4 FG%, 19 3PT% (12-for-63)

LIU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Hampton W 60-53 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/30/2023 Saint Peter's L 63-54 Steinberg Wellness Center
12/4/2023 @ Delaware State L 84-59 Memorial Hall Gym
12/6/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 Manhattan - Steinberg Wellness Center
12/31/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center

