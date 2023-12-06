How to Watch the LIU vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Long Island Sharks (1-7) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
LIU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
LIU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Sharks' 55.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 61.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.1 points.
- The Hokies put up 78 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.1 the Sharks give up.
- When Virginia Tech scores more than 71.1 points, it is 4-1.
- When LIU allows fewer than 78 points, it is 1-3.
- The Hokies shoot 48% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Sharks concede defensively.
LIU Leaders
- Ashley Austin: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
- Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Amaya Dowdy: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 64.9 FG%
- Nigeria Harkless: 7.6 PTS, 42 FG%
- Mariah Elohim: 8.8 PTS, 27.4 FG%, 19 3PT% (12-for-63)
LIU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Hampton
|W 60-53
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/30/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 63-54
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Delaware State
|L 84-59
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|12/31/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
