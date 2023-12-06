The Long Island Sharks (1-7) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

LIU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

LIU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Sharks' 55.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 61.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.1 points.

The Hokies put up 78 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.1 the Sharks give up.

When Virginia Tech scores more than 71.1 points, it is 4-1.

When LIU allows fewer than 78 points, it is 1-3.

The Hokies shoot 48% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Sharks concede defensively.

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Amaya Dowdy: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 64.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 64.9 FG% Nigeria Harkless: 7.6 PTS, 42 FG%

7.6 PTS, 42 FG% Mariah Elohim: 8.8 PTS, 27.4 FG%, 19 3PT% (12-for-63)

LIU Schedule