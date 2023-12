MAAC teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Quinnipiac Bobcats taking on the Princeton Tigers.

MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Drexel Dragons at Marist Red Foxes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Niagara Purple Eagles at Cleveland State Vikings 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rider Broncs at Virginia Cavaliers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ACC Network X Wagner Seahawks at Saint Peter's Peacocks 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Quinnipiac Bobcats at Princeton Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Quinnipiac Bobcats at Princeton Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)

