Wednesday's game between the Drexel Dragons (2-3) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-5) at McCann Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-54, heavily favoring Drexel to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Their last time out, the Red Foxes lost 50-40 to St. John's (NY) on Saturday.

Marist vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Marist vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 66, Marist 54

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes captured their signature win of the season on November 15, when they defeated the Lafayette Leopards, who rank No. 284 in our computer rankings, 84-76.

The Red Foxes have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

Marist has two losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 35.9 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 35.9 FG% Jackie Piddock: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Catie Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 40.6 FG%

6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 40.6 FG% Lexie Tarul: 6.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

6.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Julia Corsentino: 9.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes have a -57 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 61.0 points per game to rank 264th in college basketball and are giving up 69.1 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball.

