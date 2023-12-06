The Marist Red Foxes (2-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McCann Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marist vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Dragons' 59.0 points per game are 10.1 fewer points than the 69.1 the Red Foxes give up to opponents.

The Red Foxes put up 61.0 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 50.4 the Dragons allow.

Marist is 2-3 when scoring more than 50.4 points.

Drexel is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.

The Red Foxes are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Dragons allow to opponents (37.9%).

The Dragons make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Red Foxes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 35.9 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 35.9 FG% Jackie Piddock: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Catie Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 40.6 FG%

6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 40.6 FG% Lexie Tarul: 6.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

6.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Julia Corsentino: 9.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Schedule