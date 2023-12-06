How to Watch the Marist vs. Drexel Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Marist Red Foxes (2-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McCann Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marist vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison
- The Dragons' 59.0 points per game are 10.1 fewer points than the 69.1 the Red Foxes give up to opponents.
- The Red Foxes put up 61.0 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 50.4 the Dragons allow.
- Marist is 2-3 when scoring more than 50.4 points.
- Drexel is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.
- The Red Foxes are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Dragons allow to opponents (37.9%).
- The Dragons make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Red Foxes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marist Leaders
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 35.9 FG%
- Jackie Piddock: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Catie Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 40.6 FG%
- Lexie Tarul: 6.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Julia Corsentino: 9.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
Marist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Mercer
|L 73-67
|Enmarket Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Yale
|L 61-45
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 50-40
|McCann Arena
|12/6/2023
|Drexel
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
