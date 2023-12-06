The Marist Red Foxes (2-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McCann Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Marist vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

  • The Dragons' 59.0 points per game are 10.1 fewer points than the 69.1 the Red Foxes give up to opponents.
  • The Red Foxes put up 61.0 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 50.4 the Dragons allow.
  • Marist is 2-3 when scoring more than 50.4 points.
  • Drexel is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.
  • The Red Foxes are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Dragons allow to opponents (37.9%).
  • The Dragons make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Red Foxes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

  • Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 35.9 FG%
  • Jackie Piddock: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Catie Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 40.6 FG%
  • Lexie Tarul: 6.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Julia Corsentino: 9.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Marist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Mercer L 73-67 Enmarket Arena
11/28/2023 @ Yale L 61-45 John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/2/2023 St. John's (NY) L 50-40 McCann Arena
12/6/2023 Drexel - McCann Arena
12/9/2023 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

