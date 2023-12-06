Mikal Bridges plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time on the court, a 129-101 win over the Magic, Bridges totaled 42 points and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.8 25.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 32.9 36.6 PR -- 29 32.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.4



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Hawks

Bridges has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 8.3 per game, which account for 18.9% and 19.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.9 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 122.8 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks allow 28.7 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 13.7 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 44 45 10 4 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.