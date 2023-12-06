New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Nassau County, New York, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Division Ave High School at Wellington C Mepham High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Island Trees Senior High School at The Wheatley School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
