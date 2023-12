NEC teams will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in five games, including the Long Island Sharks squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV New Hampshire Wildcats at Stonehill Skyhawks 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - Long Island Sharks at Virginia Tech Hokies 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ACC Network Extra Albany Great Danes at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - Wagner Seahawks at Saint Peter's Peacocks 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) NJIT Highlanders at Sacred Heart Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 -

