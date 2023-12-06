The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) after losing three consecutive road games. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Nets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks average 123.2 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 122.8 per outing (27th in the NBA). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.

The Nets are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 114 per contest (19th in league).

These teams score 239.9 points per game combined, 2.4 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 236.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Atlanta is 5-14-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has covered 14 times in 19 chances against the spread this year.

Nets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +20000 +10000 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

