On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at 7:30 PM ET .

Nets vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV:

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Nets are getting 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.

The Nets are receiving 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Lonnie Walker IV this year.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young posts 25.6 points, 10.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Dejounte Murray posts 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela posts 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 58.8% from the floor (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic puts up 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter posts 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Nets vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Nets 122.5 Points Avg. 115.3 121.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 47.2% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.8% Three Point % 38.9%

