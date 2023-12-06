Nets vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The over/under is set at 237.5 for the matchup.
Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-4.5
|237.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in six of 19 games this season.
- Brooklyn has had an average of 230.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Brooklyn's ATS record is 14-5-0 this season.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Brooklyn has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs Hawks Additional Info
Nets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|12
|63.2%
|123.2
|239.9
|122.8
|236.8
|237.8
|Nets
|6
|31.6%
|116.7
|239.9
|114.0
|236.8
|225.2
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total six times.
- Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .714 (5-2-0).
- The Nets average 6.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Hawks give up (122.8).
- Brooklyn has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 122.8 points.
Nets vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|14-5
|5-2
|11-8
|Hawks
|5-14
|2-4
|12-7
Nets vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Nets
|Hawks
|116.7
|123.2
|8
|2
|5-1
|5-9
|3-3
|9-5
|114.0
|122.8
|19
|27
|11-3
|4-3
|10-4
|4-3
