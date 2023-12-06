The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The over/under is set at 237.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 237.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in six of 19 games this season.

Brooklyn has had an average of 230.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Brooklyn's ATS record is 14-5-0 this season.

The Nets have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.

This season, Brooklyn has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 12 63.2% 123.2 239.9 122.8 236.8 237.8 Nets 6 31.6% 116.7 239.9 114.0 236.8 225.2

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total six times.

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .714 (5-2-0).

The Nets average 6.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Hawks give up (122.8).

Brooklyn has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 122.8 points.

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Nets and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 14-5 5-2 11-8 Hawks 5-14 2-4 12-7

Nets vs. Hawks Point Insights

Nets Hawks 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 123.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-9 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 114.0 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

