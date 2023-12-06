The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on Wednesday, December 6 at State Farm Arena, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets are coming off of a 129-101 win over the Magic in their most recent outing on Saturday. Mikal Bridges scored a team-leading 42 points for the Nets in the victory.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dorian Finney-Smith PF Questionable Foot 11.0 5.5 1.4 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Noah Clowney PF Questionable Shoulder 0.0 1.0 0.0 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot 1.0 0.0 0.0 Lonnie Walker IV SG Questionable Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

