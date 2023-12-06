Nets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 6
The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on Wednesday, December 6 at State Farm Arena, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Nets are coming off of a 129-101 win over the Magic in their most recent outing on Saturday. Mikal Bridges scored a team-leading 42 points for the Nets in the victory.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|11.0
|5.5
|1.4
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
|Noah Clowney
|PF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.