The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on December 6, 2023.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 50.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank eighth.

The Nets put up an average of 116.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 122.8 the Hawks give up.

Brooklyn is 3-3 when it scores more than 122.8 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Nets are putting up fewer points at home (114.9 per game) than away (119.7). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.8) than on the road (121.1).

Brooklyn gives up 109.8 points per game at home, and 121.1 away.

This season the Nets are picking up fewer assists at home (24.8 per game) than on the road (28.1).

Nets Injuries