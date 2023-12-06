Trae Young and Mikal Bridges are two of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets square off at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Bridges' 22.8 points per game are 2.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Bridges averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -159) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Dinwiddie has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 10.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Young is 28.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 27.1.

His per-game rebound average of 2.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (10.5).

Young has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -159) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Dejounte Murray is scoring 20.4 points per game this season, 0.1 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

He grabs 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Murray has averaged 5.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

