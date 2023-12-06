The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) and the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) are slated to meet on Wednesday at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch.

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets' Last Game

The Nets were victorious in their previous game versus the Magic, 129-101, on Saturday. Bridges led the way with 42 points, and also had five boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 42 5 3 1 3 3 Spencer Dinwiddie 22 4 3 0 0 3 Cameron Thomas 20 7 5 0 0 4

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges gives the Nets 22.8 points, 6.2 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie contributes with 14.7 points per game, plus 4 boards and 6.3 assists.

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.2 points, 5.4 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nets get 11 points per game from Dorian Finney-Smith, plus 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Nets get 26.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 25.9 6.8 3.9 1.2 0.4 2.4 Spencer Dinwiddie 18.1 4.8 7.3 0.9 0.2 2.3 Cameron Johnson 15.8 6.1 3.2 0.8 0.1 2.5 Nicolas Claxton 12 8 1.1 0.6 2.3 0 Royce O'Neale 7.5 4.1 3.2 1.1 0.6 2.3

