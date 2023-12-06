Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-64 and heavily favors Cleveland State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Purple Eagles' last outing on Saturday ended in a 64-53 win against Radford.

Niagara vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Niagara vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 80, Niagara 64

Niagara Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Purple Eagles beat the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 75-51 on November 8.

The Purple Eagles have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Niagara 2023-24 Best Wins

75-51 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 311) on November 8

64-53 at home over Radford (No. 338) on December 2

71-69 at home over Stonehill (No. 355) on November 19

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 12.1 PTS, 2.8 STL, 25.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

12.1 PTS, 2.8 STL, 25.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Amelia Strong: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Destiny Strother: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Saige Glover: 4.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 17.2 points per game, with a -138 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (204th in college basketball), and give up 82.1 per outing (349th in college basketball).

