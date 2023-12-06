The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Niagara is 1-3 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Purple Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 106th.
  • The Purple Eagles score an average of 67.3 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 66.6 the Bonnies allow.
  • Niagara has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Niagara averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (60.1).
  • At home, the Purple Eagles gave up 64.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67).
  • Niagara knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (30.9%).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 69-61 DeGol Arena
12/1/2023 Saint Peter's L 72-67 Gallagher Center
12/3/2023 Quinnipiac L 75-68 Gallagher Center
12/6/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Gallagher Center
12/10/2023 Buffalo State - Gallagher Center
12/16/2023 NJIT - Gallagher Center

