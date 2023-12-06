The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.

Niagara is 1-3 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 106th.

The Purple Eagles score an average of 67.3 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 66.6 the Bonnies allow.

Niagara has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Niagara averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (60.1).

At home, the Purple Eagles gave up 64.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67).

Niagara knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Upcoming Schedule