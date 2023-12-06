How to Watch Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
- Niagara is 1-3 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Purple Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 106th.
- The Purple Eagles score an average of 67.3 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 66.6 the Bonnies allow.
- Niagara has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Niagara averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (60.1).
- At home, the Purple Eagles gave up 64.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67).
- Niagara knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (30.9%).
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 69-61
|DeGol Arena
|12/1/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 72-67
|Gallagher Center
|12/3/2023
|Quinnipiac
|L 75-68
|Gallagher Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo State
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/16/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Gallagher Center
