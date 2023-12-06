The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara matchup.

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Niagara Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-8.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-8.5) 135.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Niagara has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Purple Eagles have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Saint Bonaventure has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Bonnies and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.

