Wednesday's game between the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) and Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) squaring off at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Bonaventure, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 74, Niagara 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-8.5)

Saint Bonaventure (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Niagara has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Saint Bonaventure's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Purple Eagles have gone over the point total in three games, while Bonnies games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 6.5 points per game with a -39 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (312th in college basketball) and give up 73.8 per outing (240th in college basketball).

The 25.8 rebounds per game Niagara averages rank 359th in the nation, and are 5.7 fewer than the 31.5 its opponents collect per contest.

Niagara knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (71st in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 its opponents make while shooting 32% from beyond the arc.

The Purple Eagles record 91.4 points per 100 possessions (244th in college basketball), while allowing 100.2 points per 100 possessions (336th in college basketball).

Niagara and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Purple Eagles commit 10.8 per game (105th in college basketball) and force 11 (271st in college basketball action).

