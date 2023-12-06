The Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles' 64.9 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 60.5 the Vikings allow.

When it scores more than 60.5 points, Niagara is 3-3.

Cleveland State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.9 points.

The 79.9 points per game the Vikings score are the same as the Purple Eagles allow.

Cleveland State has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 82.1 points.

When Niagara gives up fewer than 79.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Vikings are making 47.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Purple Eagles allow to opponents (50.1%).

The Purple Eagles' 35.4 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Vikings have conceded.

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 12.1 PTS, 2.8 STL, 25.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

12.1 PTS, 2.8 STL, 25.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Amelia Strong: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Destiny Strother: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Saige Glover: 4.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Schedule