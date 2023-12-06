The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) will face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Ahmad Henderson II: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Harlan Obioha: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Bayless: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 333rd 65.0 Points Scored 66.8 306th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 328th 28.5 Rebounds 29.8 288th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th 331st 10.9 Assists 11.9 274th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.