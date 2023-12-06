Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) will face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Niagara Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Ahmad Henderson II: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Harlan Obioha: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bayless: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luke Bumbalough: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Niagara Rank
|Niagara AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|333rd
|65.0
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|331st
|10.9
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
