The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -8.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Niagara and its opponents have combined to score more than 136.5 points in three of five games this season.

Niagara has a 141.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.7 more points than this game's total.

Niagara is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Saint Bonaventure (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 2.9% more often than Niagara (2-3-0) this year.

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 5 71.4% 71.9 139.2 66.6 140.4 137.8 Niagara 3 60% 67.3 139.2 73.8 140.4 132.1

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The Purple Eagles' 67.3 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 66.6 the Bonnies give up to opponents.

Niagara is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 3-4-0 2-3 3-4-0 Niagara 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

Niagara vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Niagara 11-4 Home Record 9-4 2-11 Away Record 4-10 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

