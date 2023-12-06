The Brooklyn Nets, with Nicolas Claxton, face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Claxton posted six points and seven rebounds in a 129-101 win versus the Magic.

In this article we will break down Claxton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 Assists -- 1.5 PRA -- 22.9 PR -- 21.4



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Hawks

Claxton is responsible for taking 4.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Claxton's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.0 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Hawks give up 122.8 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have given up 28.7 per contest, 28th in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 37 22 11 3 0 3 1

