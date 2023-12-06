New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Onondaga County, New York, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westhill Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.