New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Orange County, New York today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.