Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Stars on December 6, 2023
Player prop bet options for Sam Reinhart, Joe Pavelski and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Panthers vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 20:38 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has seven goals and 15 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Carter Verhaeghe has 20 total points for Florida, with 11 goals and nine assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Pavelski has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 games for Dallas, good for 24 points.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Jason Robertson has amassed 22 points this season, with eight goals and 14 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
