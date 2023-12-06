How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- This season, the Bonnies have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Purple Eagles' opponents have made.
- The Bonnies are the 251st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 359th.
- The Bonnies average 71.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 73.8 the Purple Eagles give up.
- When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 2-0.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure posted 72.7 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 62.3 points per contest.
- The Bonnies allowed 66.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Bonaventure performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 31.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bucknell
|W 67-61
|Reilly Center
|11/25/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 90-60
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/9/2023
|Siena
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/16/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|MassMutual Center
