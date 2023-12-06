The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

This season, the Bonnies have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Purple Eagles' opponents have made.

The Bonnies are the 251st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 359th.

The Bonnies average 71.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 73.8 the Purple Eagles give up.

When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure posted 72.7 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 62.3 points per contest.

The Bonnies allowed 66.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Bonaventure performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 31.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule