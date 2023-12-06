Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara matchup.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|Niagara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Bonaventure (-8.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Saint Bonaventure (-8.5)
|135.5
|-430
|+320
Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Betting Trends
- Saint Bonaventure has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Bonnies' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Niagara has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Purple Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.
