The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Niagara Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-8.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-8.5) 135.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Betting Trends

Saint Bonaventure has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bonnies' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Niagara has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Purple Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

