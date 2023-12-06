Wednesday's contest between the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with Saint Bonaventure coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 74, Niagara 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-8.5)

Saint Bonaventure (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Niagara has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Saint Bonaventure, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Purple Eagles have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bonnies have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (238th in college basketball) and allow 66.6 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 31.6 rebounds per game, 250th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.0.

Saint Bonaventure makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (219th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 30.8% from deep.

Saint Bonaventure has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.0 per game (114th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (125th in college basketball).

