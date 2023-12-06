The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Gallagher Center as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -8.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

In five of seven games this season, Saint Bonaventure and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure's contests this year have an average point total of 138.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bonnies' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-3-0 mark of Niagara.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 5 71.4% 71.9 139.2 66.6 140.4 137.8 Niagara 3 60% 67.3 139.2 73.8 140.4 132.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The Bonnies record only 1.9 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Purple Eagles allow (73.8).

Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 3-4-0 2-3 3-4-0 Niagara 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Niagara 11-4 Home Record 9-4 2-11 Away Record 4-10 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.