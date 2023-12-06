The Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) hit the court against the Siena Saints (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Siena has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Saints are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 310th.

The Saints' 57.5 points per game are 15.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up.

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Siena averaged 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.

At home, the Saints allowed 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.4.

Beyond the arc, Siena sunk fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.2%) too.

Siena Upcoming Schedule