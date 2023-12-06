The Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) go up against the Siena Saints (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bryant vs. Siena matchup in this article.

Siena vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Siena vs. Bryant Betting Trends

Siena has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Bryant has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Bulldogs games have gone over the point total.

