Wednesday's contest between the Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) and the Siena Saints (2-6) at MVP Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-61, heavily favoring Bryant to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Siena vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Siena vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 75, Siena 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Bryant (-13.9)

Bryant (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.5

Siena has put together a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Bryant is 3-3-0. A total of two out of the Saints' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints average 57.5 points per game (359th in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per outing (267th in college basketball). They have a -141 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 17.6 points per game.

The 29.8 rebounds per game Siena averages rank 310th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 29.9 per outing.

Siena knocks down 4.6 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents (7.8).

The Saints rank 359th in college basketball by averaging 75.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 328th in college basketball, allowing 99.0 points per 100 possessions.

Siena has committed 16.4 turnovers per game (360th in college basketball action), 4.9 more than the 11.5 it forces on average (238th in college basketball).

