The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) face the Siena Saints (1-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at MVP Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Bryant Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

Giovanni Emejuru: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Killian Gribben: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Bralyn Smith: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Zek Tekin: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Michael Evbagharu: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

Siena vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

Siena Rank Siena AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 355th 58.8 Points Scored 77.2 154th 249th 74.0 Points Allowed 69.0 152nd 292nd 30.4 Rebounds 38.0 53rd 130th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 7.7 287th 314th 5.4 3pt Made 9.5 46th 270th 11.4 Assists 13.0 196th 360th 16.8 Turnovers 10.3 83rd

