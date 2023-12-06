Siena vs. Bryant December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) face the Siena Saints (1-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at MVP Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Siena vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Siena Players to Watch
- Giovanni Emejuru: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Killian Gribben: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Bralyn Smith: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zek Tekin: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michael Evbagharu: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Bryant Players to Watch
Siena vs. Bryant Stat Comparison
|Siena Rank
|Siena AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|355th
|58.8
|Points Scored
|77.2
|154th
|249th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|152nd
|292nd
|30.4
|Rebounds
|38.0
|53rd
|130th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|287th
|314th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|9.5
|46th
|270th
|11.4
|Assists
|13.0
|196th
|360th
|16.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|83rd
