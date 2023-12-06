The Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) square off against the Siena Saints (2-6) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Siena vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bryant -8.5 139.5

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Siena has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 139.5 points.

The average total for Siena's games this season is 132.6 points, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Siena is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Siena has been underdogs in five games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Saints have not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Siena has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Siena vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bryant 2 33.3% 79.4 136.9 72.7 147.8 149.3 Siena 1 14.3% 57.5 136.9 75.1 147.8 136.4

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints score an average of 57.5 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up.

Siena vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bryant 3-3-0 0-1 2-4-0 Siena 1-6-0 1-2 2-5-0

Siena vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bryant Siena 9-4 Home Record 8-5 7-8 Away Record 7-8 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

