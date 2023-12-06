Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 129-101 win versus the Magic, Dinwiddie had 22 points.

In this article we will dive into Dinwiddie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.7 18.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.8 Assists 7.5 6.3 7.3 PRA -- 25 30.2 PR -- 18.7 22.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Hawks

Dinwiddie has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 11.8% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 122.8 points per game, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks concede 28.7 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have conceded 13.7 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 42 26 6 12 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.