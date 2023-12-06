The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the St. John's Red Storm (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

St. John's Stats Insights

This season, the Red Storm have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Pioneers' opponents have hit.

St. John's has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 136th.

The Red Storm score 7.4 more points per game (79.7) than the Pioneers allow (72.3).

St. John's has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's scored 77.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last season, surrendering 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 in road games.

At home, St. John's sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule