The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the St. John's Red Storm (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's Stats Insights

  • This season, the Red Storm have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Pioneers' opponents have hit.
  • St. John's has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 136th.
  • The Red Storm score 7.4 more points per game (79.7) than the Pioneers allow (72.3).
  • St. John's has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's scored 77.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last season, surrendering 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 in road games.
  • At home, St. John's sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Utah W 91-82 TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross W 91-45 Carnesecca Arena
12/1/2023 @ West Virginia W 79-73 WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart - Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College - Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham - Madison Square Garden

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.