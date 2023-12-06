How to Watch St. John's vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the St. John's Red Storm (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
St. John's Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Storm have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Pioneers' opponents have hit.
- St. John's has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 136th.
- The Red Storm score 7.4 more points per game (79.7) than the Pioneers allow (72.3).
- St. John's has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's scored 77.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last season, surrendering 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 in road games.
- At home, St. John's sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Utah
|W 91-82
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 91-45
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Madison Square Garden
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.