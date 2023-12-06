The St. John's Red Storm (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Sacred Heart matchup in this article.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Betting Trends

St. John's has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Red Storm's seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Sacred Heart has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

So far this year, five out of the Pioneers' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Oddsmakers rate St. John's much higher (53rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (109th).

St. John's has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

