Wednesday's contest between the St. John's Red Storm (5-2) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at Carnesecca Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-68 and heavily favors St. John's to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 82, Sacred Heart 68

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-14.8)

St. John's (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

St. John's is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Sacred Heart's 4-3-0 ATS record. Both the Red Storm and the Pioneers are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball and are allowing 71.9 per outing to rank 200th in college basketball.

St. John's wins the rebound battle by 8.0 boards on average. It collects 38.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.3 per outing.

St. John's knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.0).

The Red Storm score 97.3 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball), while giving up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (136th in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 12.6 per game (231st in college basketball) and force 12.4 (159th in college basketball play).

