The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. John's Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank 140th 77.6 Points Scored 82.5 66th 298th 77.0 Points Allowed 71.2 191st 73rd 37.2 Rebounds 36.3 98th 11th 14.0 Off. Rebounds 11.5 56th 60th 9.2 3pt Made 8.3 109th 95th 15.2 Assists 12.7 223rd 329th 15.0 Turnovers 11.3 144th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.