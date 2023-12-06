The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank
140th 77.6 Points Scored 82.5 66th
298th 77.0 Points Allowed 71.2 191st
73rd 37.2 Rebounds 36.3 98th
11th 14.0 Off. Rebounds 11.5 56th
60th 9.2 3pt Made 8.3 109th
95th 15.2 Assists 12.7 223rd
329th 15.0 Turnovers 11.3 144th

