St. John's vs. Sacred Heart December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other St. John's Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Sacred Heart Rank
|140th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|82.5
|66th
|298th
|77.0
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|191st
|73rd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|36.3
|98th
|11th
|14.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|56th
|60th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|95th
|15.2
|Assists
|12.7
|223rd
|329th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|11.3
|144th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.