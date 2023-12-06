The St. John's Red Storm (5-2) are heavy, 21.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup's point total is set at 157.5.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -21.5 157.5

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

St. John's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 157.5 points four times.

St. John's has an average total of 151.6 in its outings this year, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Red Storm's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

This season, St. John's has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Red Storm have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -10000 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 99% chance of a victory for St. John's.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 4 57.1% 79.7 155.6 71.9 144.2 145.6 Sacred Heart 5 71.4% 75.9 155.6 72.3 144.2 150.1

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

The Red Storm score 7.4 more points per game (79.7) than the Pioneers allow (72.3).

When St. John's scores more than 72.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 3-4-0 1-0 5-2-0 Sacred Heart 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0

St. John's vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Sacred Heart 11-5 Home Record 9-6 3-8 Away Record 7-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

