How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Stonehill on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (49%).
- The Skyhawks are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Seawolves sit at 168th.
- The Seawolves put up 18.3 fewer points per game (68) than the Skyhawks give up (86.3).
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 60.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Seawolves played better at home last year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Stony Brook fared better at home last season, draining 8.8 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Rider
|W 55-48
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Yale
|L 79-71
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|Wagner
|L 60-59
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/13/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
