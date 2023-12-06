The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (49%).

The Skyhawks are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Seawolves sit at 168th.

The Seawolves put up 18.3 fewer points per game (68) than the Skyhawks give up (86.3).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 60.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Seawolves played better at home last year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Stony Brook fared better at home last season, draining 8.8 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule