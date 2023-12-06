Stony Brook vs. Stonehill: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) will attempt to stop a six-game road slide when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stony Brook vs. Stonehill matchup.
Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|Stonehill Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stony Brook (-10.5)
|144.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Stony Brook (-10.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+440
Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Betting Trends
- Stony Brook has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- Seawolves games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.
- Stonehill has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Skyhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this year.
