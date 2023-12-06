The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) will attempt to stop a six-game road slide when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Stonehill Moneyline BetMGM Stony Brook (-10.5) 144.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stony Brook (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Betting Trends

Stony Brook has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

Seawolves games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.

Stonehill has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Skyhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this year.

