Wednesday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Stony Brook squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no set line.

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 76, Stonehill 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-7.2)

Stony Brook (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Stony Brook has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Stonehill's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Seawolves are 4-1-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-4-0.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves have been outscored by 2.9 points per game (scoring 68 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball while giving up 70.9 per contest to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

The 33.6 rebounds per game Stony Brook averages rank 165th in the country, and are 4.3 fewer than the 37.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Stony Brook connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc (257th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

The Seawolves average 85.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (317th in college basketball), and give up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

Stony Brook has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (44th in college basketball action), 2.4 fewer than the 12.1 it forces on average (184th in college basketball).

