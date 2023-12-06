The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) will meet the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK Aaron Clarke: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Dean Noll: 10.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Toby Onyekonwu: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jared Frey: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Stonehill Players to Watch

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 273rd 69.2 Points Scored 62.8 341st 197th 71.4 Points Allowed 89.7 358th 200th 33.2 Rebounds 26.0 355th 130th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 5.5 349th 198th 7.2 3pt Made 7.8 141st 351st 9.2 Assists 10.2 329th 16th 8.2 Turnovers 16.0 353rd

