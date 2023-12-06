Stony Brook vs. Stonehill December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) will meet the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Aaron Clarke: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dean Noll: 10.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toby Onyekonwu: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jared Frey: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Stonehill Players to Watch
Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison
|Stony Brook Rank
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|273rd
|69.2
|Points Scored
|62.8
|341st
|197th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|89.7
|358th
|200th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|26.0
|355th
|130th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|349th
|198th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|141st
|351st
|9.2
|Assists
|10.2
|329th
|16th
|8.2
|Turnovers
|16.0
|353rd
