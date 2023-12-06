The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total in the matchup is 144.5.

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -10.5 144.5

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Stony Brook and its opponents have gone over 144.5 total points.

Stony Brook has an average point total of 138.9 in its contests this year, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Seawolves are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Stony Brook lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Seawolves have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -650 odds on them winning this game.

Stony Brook has a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 4 80% 68 132.9 70.9 157.2 139.5 Stonehill 6 66.7% 64.9 132.9 86.3 157.2 144.3

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The 68 points per game the Seawolves score are 18.3 fewer points than the Skyhawks give up (86.3).

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0 Stonehill 3-6-0 2-3 5-4-0

Stony Brook vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Stonehill 7-7 Home Record 7-4 3-13 Away Record 6-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

