The Yale Bulldogs (2-7) will look to end a six-game road slide when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 63.2 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 58.9 the Seawolves allow.

Yale has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Stony Brook's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.

The 76.3 points per game the Seawolves record are 6.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.7).

Stony Brook has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Yale has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

This season the Seawolves are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Sherese Pittman: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Gigi Gonzalez: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

14.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Shamarla King: 7.1 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Schedule