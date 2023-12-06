How to Watch the Stony Brook vs. Yale Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Yale Bulldogs (2-7) will look to end a six-game road slide when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stony Brook vs. Yale Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 63.2 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 58.9 the Seawolves allow.
- Yale has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.
- Stony Brook's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
- The 76.3 points per game the Seawolves record are 6.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.7).
- Stony Brook has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
- Yale has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
- This season the Seawolves are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
Stony Brook Leaders
- Khari Clark: 15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Sherese Pittman: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Gigi Gonzalez: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Shamarla King: 7.1 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-41
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 67-54
|Williams Arena
|12/2/2023
|Buffalo
|W 83-52
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|Yale
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/11/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
