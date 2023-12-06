The Yale Bulldogs (2-7) will look to end a six-game road slide when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Stony Brook vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 63.2 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 58.9 the Seawolves allow.
  • Yale has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.
  • Stony Brook's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Seawolves record are 6.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.7).
  • Stony Brook has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
  • Yale has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
  • This season the Seawolves are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

Stony Brook Leaders

  • Khari Clark: 15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Sherese Pittman: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Gigi Gonzalez: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Shamarla King: 7.1 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Delaware State W 86-41 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 @ Minnesota L 67-54 Williams Arena
12/2/2023 Buffalo W 83-52 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/6/2023 Yale - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/11/2023 Longwood - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center

