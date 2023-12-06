Wednesday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-1) and the Yale Bulldogs (2-7) matching up at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-55 win for heavily favored Stony Brook according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Seawolves claimed an 83-52 win against Buffalo.

Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Stony Brook vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 79, Yale 55

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves captured their best win of the season on November 6 by claiming an 85-73 victory over the Columbia Lions, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Stony Brook has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

The Seawolves have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Stony Brook 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Columbia (No. 57) on November 6

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 156) on November 19

83-52 at home over Buffalo (No. 182) on December 2

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 186) on November 15

82-61 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 276) on November 11

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Sherese Pittman: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Gigi Gonzalez: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

14.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Shamarla King: 7.1 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves average 76.3 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 58.9 per contest (91st in college basketball). They have a +122 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game.

