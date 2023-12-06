The Wagner Seahawks (3-4) take on the Coppin State Eagles (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner Stats Insights

This season, the Seahawks have a 35.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

The Seahawks are the 251st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 363rd.

The 61 points per game the Seahawks put up are 11.8 fewer points than the Eagles allow (72.8).

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wagner scored 63.7 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 62.2 points per contest.

The Seahawks gave up 55.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.5 in road games.

At home, Wagner drained 0.3 more threes per game (6.6) than in away games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (30.2%).

Wagner Upcoming Schedule