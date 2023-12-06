Wagner vs. Coppin State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Wagner Seahawks (3-4) take on the Coppin State Eagles (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wagner vs. Coppin State matchup.
Wagner vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wagner vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wagner Moneyline
|Coppin State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wagner (-5.5)
|123.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Wagner (-5.5)
|123.5
|-260
|+205
Wagner vs. Coppin State Betting Trends
- Wagner has won two games against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Seahawks have gone over the point total twice.
- Coppin State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- In the Eagles' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
