The Wagner Seahawks (3-4) take on the Coppin State Eagles (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wagner vs. Coppin State matchup.

Wagner vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

ESPN+

Wagner vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wagner Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Wagner (-5.5) 123.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wagner (-5.5) 123.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wagner vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

Wagner has won two games against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Seahawks have gone over the point total twice.

Coppin State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Eagles' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

