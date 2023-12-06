Wednesday's game at Physical Education Complex has the Wagner Seahawks (3-4) going head to head against the Coppin State Eagles (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 win for Wagner.

There is no line set for the game.

Wagner vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Physical Education Complex

Wagner vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 67, Coppin State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wagner (-7.2)

Wagner (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 126.7

Coppin State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Wagner's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Eagles are 4-5-0 and the Seahawks are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks have been outscored by 3.7 points per game (posting 61.0 points per game, 355th in college basketball, while conceding 64.7 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a -26 scoring differential.

Wagner ranks 250th in college basketball at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.7 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents average.

Wagner makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (158th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents.

Wagner has won the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 7.9 (fourth in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (201st in college basketball).

